Class of 2017 graduations, key speakers

This year’s commencement speakers, poised to address and inspire the next generation, include an assistant chief of police, an executive vice president, a social justice advocate and an LAUSD board member.

Asst. Chief of Police Beatrice Girmala, 1981 alumna, will address Immaculate Heart’s 107 graduates Tues., June 6. She heads the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Office of Special Operations (OSO), which includes Counterterrorism and the Special Operations Bureau. A 30-year veteran, Girmala is the highest-ranking female officer in the LAPD and the first woman to guide the OSO.

Marlborough’s 84 seniors will accept their diplomas on Booth Field on campus Thurs., June 1.

Ninety-two Buckley seniors selected their long-time history teacher Mike Petrella, who is also the moderator for the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society, as speaker for their Fri., June 2 commencement.

Loyola High’s 307 graduating seniors will stride across stage to receive their diplomas Sat., June 3 at the school’s Venice Blvd. campus.

Scott Budnick, film producer, social justice advocate and head of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, will address Pilgrim School’s 25 seniors in the main sanctuary of First Congregational Church Mon., June 5.

Steve Zimmer, Los Angeles Unified School District board member, will address 380 Fairfax High seniors at West Angeles Cathedral Wed., June 7.

There will be 230 Los Angeles High School graduates accepting diplomas on the football field Thurs., June 8.

Harvard-Westlake graduates will number 290 at their commencement on the school’s Ted Slavin Field Fri., June 9.

Prof. Wendy Lower, director of the Mgrublian Center for Human Rights at Claremont McKenna College, will address 75 seniors at Westridge School‘s Frank Field Fri., June 9.

Larchmont Charter High School, Lafayette Campus, has 46 seniors accepting diplomas at Glendale Community College Thurs., June 15.

Carla Christofferson, executive vice president and general counsel at AECOM, an engineering firm, and former Los Angeles Sparks owner, addressed 99 Marymount High School seniors May 26 at their on-campus commencement. A former Miss North Dakota and graduate of Yale Law School, Christofferson was at O’Melveny and Myers previously.

