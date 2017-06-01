Former Chronicle site to house modern publishing building

After four decades of housing the Larchmont Chronicle, the property at 540 N. Larchmont Blvd. will become the new home of a modern-style building under construction.

And it will stay in the publishing business.

Flood Magazine and Anthemic Agency will be housed in the 3,000-square foot, two-story building, said owner Alan Sartirana. He is temporarily moving his offices for the magazine and marketing agency from Third St. to Modernist building NeueHouse on Sunset while waiting for construction to finish on Larchmont.

“I had hoped to have it be done and built by now, but construction and permits always take longer than expected,” Sartirana said.

