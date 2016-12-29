Community News
Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda
Ring in the New Year by learning about a plan for Larchmont Village’s ficus trees and tree root-challenged sidewalks. The Larchmont Village Business Improvement District has utilized a grant from Council District Four to commission a survey and long-term plan from a specialist in arboriculture and urban forestry. Hear the results and discuss the options […]
Measure ‘S’ lacks vision; city needs to grow humanely
Last month, the Larchmont Chronicle covered the meeting organized by construction moratorium proponents at Third St. School in Hancock Park. Responding to that article is the following guest column by Fred Mariscal, local resident and former member of the board of directors of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council. I was originally interested to learn about […]
Miracle Mile gets HPOZ go-ahead, barely
After years in the making, the City Planning Commission (CPC) gave Miracle Mile’s proposed Historic Preservation Overlay Zone an okay last month. “Indeed, we are happy that the CPC approved our HPOZ. We are on track to preserve our historic neighborhood,” said Ken Hixon, vice president of the Miracle Mile Residential Association. “Of course,” he […]
Quigg files bankruptcy, leaving nine properties, $80+ million debt
Nine entities associated with Canadian developer and recent Fremont Place and Windsor Square resident, Robert Quigg, have just filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. That type of bankruptcy calls for the liquidation of all of the assets of the entity involved. Local residents became aware of the Canada native when he first came to town, […]
What's Entertaining
Fresh, sustainable fish market opens on Fairfax
Two months ago, we examined local Italian provisioner Angelini Alimentari; last month we reviewed The French Butcher on Third Street; and this month we take a look at nearby Cape Seafood and Provisions. There’s nothing fishy about Cape Seafood and Provisions. In fact, upon entering Chef Michael Cimarusti’s fish shop, one is hit full force […]
BOULEVARD’S HOLIDAY WINNERS
Village Heights took the top prize. The Larchmont Blvd. shop has won three out of the past four years of the Boulevard Improvement District holiday window contest. Flicka children’s store was runner up; CH Boutique, Landis General Store and Landis Toys were close behind.
St. Brendan students eat pizza, play games with Muslim kids
Kindergarten students at St. Brendan School learned to “be a buddy, not a bully” last month by spending an afternoon interacting with students from a nearby Islamic elementary school. The event brought nearly 50 children together at the St. Brendan Catholic School — located at 238 S. Manhattan Pl. — to eat pizza and play […]
Ring in 2017 at Grand Park celebration
Say goodbye to 2016 and make resolutions for 2017 at the 4th annual New Year’s Eve Los Angeles (NYELA) celebration at Grand Park, Sat., Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. to Sun., Jan. 1, 2017 at 1 a.m. The theme this year will be “The Sky’s the Limit.” The event, which is overseen by Grand Park […]
Who's Doing What
Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…
If you need help following your New Year’s resolutions to get back into shape, Larchmont Boulevard offers several solutions, ranging from yoga and spin classes to Pilates and gym workouts. Finishline Physical Therapy, 531 N. Larchmont Blvd., is more than the name implies. Owner and physical therapist Garey Raymond recently expanded his space. Besides helping […]
Should a child’s haircut cost less or more?
When getting a haircut, I’ve been known to fall asleep in the barber chair. Of course, dental hygienists have told me that I have fallen asleep in their chairs as well. But one thing I can assure you, or various barbers can assure you, it’s usually a lot easier to cut an adult’s head of […]
Eye care is within sight in Larchmont Village
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” “I’ve got my eye on you.” “The eyes are the windows to the soul.” Yep, that’s how important your eyes are. And taking care of those eyes is a life-long journey, because they continue to change and age, just as we do. Thank goodness there are dozens […]
Several stylish choices on the Boulevard
Sometimes you need a hair makeover, but the thought of going to a salon in Beverly Hills or on Sunset Blvd. is a little daunting. Larchmont’s hairdressers, tucked cozily into many of the small shops that line the boulevard, are probably one of Los Angeles’ best kept secrets. If you live in the neighborhood, you […]
Real Estate News
GOING, GOING, GONE…
Larchmont Chronicle’s former office, for 40 years, was a bungalow at 542 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. The building, top, was demolished last month, center and bottom photos. The property’s new owner, Alan Sartirana, is CEO and founder of Anthemic Agency and Flood Magazine. The 54-year old Chronicle moved to 606 N. Larchmont Blvd. in September […]
Van Ness project moves forward
The Park Mile Design Review Board on Dec. 22 voted to recommend to the city planning director that he approve the proposed 12-unit townhouse condominium project on Van Ness Ave., between Sixth St. and Wilshire Blvd. The project is being developed by Michael Winter at the site of the long-derelict house and parking lots at […]
Real Estate Sales
Real Estate Sales* Single-family homes 357 Lorraine Blvd. 105 N. Rossmore Ave. 501 S. Rossmore Ave. 239 S. Van Ness Ave. 209 S. Wilton Pl. 112 S. Highland Ave. 116 S. Larchmont Blvd. 103 N. Norton Ave. 317 N. Gower St. 141 S. Citrus Ave. 649 S. Citrus Ave. 343 N. Citrus Ave. 228 S. […]
Places have power; historical ones ground us
Hello, again! It’s been a little over a decade since this column was last published, and I was thrilled to be asked to share my thoughts on preservation with you. Time has marched on, but the cause of preserving our neighborhoods and landmarks is still a relevant topic throughout Los Angeles today. Larchmont Chronicle publisher John […]
Other Recent Stories
Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda
Ring in the New Year by learning about a plan for Larchmont Village’s ficus trees and tree root-challenged sidewalks. The Larchmont Village Business Improvement District has utilized a grant from Council District Four to commission a survey and long-term plan from a specialist in arboriculture and urban forestry. Hear the results and discuss the options […]
Fresh, sustainable fish market opens on Fairfax
Two months ago, we examined local Italian provisioner Angelini Alimentari; last month we reviewed The French Butcher on Third Street; and this month we take a look at nearby Cape Seafood and Provisions. There’s nothing fishy about Cape Seafood and Provisions. In fact, upon entering Chef Michael Cimarusti’s fish shop, one is hit full force […]
Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…
If you need help following your New Year’s resolutions to get back into shape, Larchmont Boulevard offers several solutions, ranging from yoga and spin classes to Pilates and gym workouts. Finishline Physical Therapy, 531 N. Larchmont Blvd., is more than the name implies. Owner and physical therapist Garey Raymond recently expanded his space. Besides helping […]
GOING, GOING, GONE…
Larchmont Chronicle’s former office, for 40 years, was a bungalow at 542 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. The building, top, was demolished last month, center and bottom photos. The property’s new owner, Alan Sartirana, is CEO and founder of Anthemic Agency and Flood Magazine. The 54-year old Chronicle moved to 606 N. Larchmont Blvd. in September […]