Featured Articles

Community News

Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda

Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda

Ring in the New Year by learning about a plan for Larchmont Village’s ficus trees and tree root-challenged sidewalks. The Larchmont Village Business Improvement District has utilized a grant from Council District Four to commission a survey and long-term plan from a specialist in arboriculture and urban forestry. Hear the results and discuss the options […]

Continue Reading

Measure ‘S’ lacks vision; city needs to grow humanely

Measure ‘S’ lacks vision; city needs to grow humanely

Last month, the Larchmont Chronicle covered the meeting organized by construction moratorium proponents at Third St. School in Hancock Park. Responding to that article is the following guest column by Fred Mariscal, local resident and former member of the board of directors of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council. I was originally interested to learn about […]

Continue Reading

Miracle Mile gets HPOZ go-ahead, barely

Miracle Mile gets HPOZ go-ahead, barely

After years in the making, the City Planning Commission (CPC) gave Miracle Mile’s proposed Historic Preservation Overlay Zone an okay last month. “Indeed, we are happy that the CPC approved our HPOZ. We are on track to preserve our historic neighborhood,” said Ken Hixon, vice president of the Miracle Mile Residential Association. “Of course,” he […]

Continue Reading

Quigg files bankruptcy, leaving nine properties, $80+ million debt

Quigg files bankruptcy, leaving nine properties, $80+ million debt

Nine entities associated with Canadian developer and recent Fremont Place and Windsor Square resident, Robert Quigg, have just filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. That type of bankruptcy calls for the liquidation of all of the assets of the entity involved. Local residents became aware of the Canada native when he first came to town, […]

Continue Reading

What's Entertaining

Fresh, sustainable fish market opens on Fairfax

Fresh, sustainable fish market opens on Fairfax

Two months ago, we examined local Italian provisioner Angelini Alimentari; last month we reviewed The French Butcher on Third Street; and this month we take a look at nearby Cape Seafood and Provisions. There’s nothing fishy about Cape Seafood and Provisions. In fact, upon entering Chef Michael Cimarusti’s fish shop, one is hit full force […]

Continue Reading

BOULEVARD’S HOLIDAY WINNERS

BOULEVARD’S HOLIDAY WINNERS

Village Heights took the top prize. The Larchmont Blvd. shop has won three out of the past four years of the Boulevard Improvement District holiday window contest. Flicka children’s store was runner up; CH Boutique, Landis General Store and Landis Toys were close behind.

Continue Reading

St. Brendan students eat pizza, play games with Muslim kids

St. Brendan students eat pizza, play games with Muslim kids

Kindergarten students at St. Brendan School learned to “be a buddy, not a bully” last month by spending an afternoon interacting with students from a nearby Islamic elementary school. The event brought nearly 50 children together at the St. Brendan Catholic School — located at 238 S. Manhattan Pl. — to eat pizza and play […]

Continue Reading

Ring in 2017 at Grand Park celebration

Ring in 2017 at Grand Park celebration

Say goodbye to 2016 and make resolutions for 2017 at the 4th annual New Year’s Eve Los Angeles (NYELA) celebration at Grand Park, Sat., Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. to Sun., Jan. 1, 2017 at 1 a.m. The theme this year will be “The Sky’s the Limit.” The event, which is overseen by Grand Park […]

Continue Reading

Who's Doing What

Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…

Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…

If you need help following your New Year’s resolutions to get back into shape, Larchmont Boulevard offers several solutions, ranging from yoga and spin classes to Pilates and gym workouts. Finishline Physical Therapy, 531 N. Larchmont Blvd., is more than the name implies. Owner and physical therapist Garey Raymond recently expanded his space. Besides helping […]

Continue Reading

Should a child’s haircut cost less or more?

Should a child’s haircut cost less or more?

When getting a haircut, I’ve been known to fall asleep in the barber chair. Of course, dental hygienists have told me that I have fallen asleep in their chairs as well. But one thing I can assure you, or various barbers can assure you, it’s usually a lot easier to cut an adult’s head of […]

Continue Reading

Eye care is within sight in Larchmont Village

Eye care is within sight in Larchmont Village

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” “I’ve got my eye on you.” “The eyes are the windows to the soul.” Yep, that’s how important your eyes are. And taking care of those eyes is a life-long journey, because they continue to change and age, just as we do. Thank goodness there are dozens […]

Continue Reading

Several stylish choices on the Boulevard

Several stylish choices on the Boulevard

Sometimes you need a hair makeover, but the thought of going to a salon in Beverly Hills or on Sunset Blvd. is a little daunting. Larchmont’s hairdressers, tucked cozily into many of the small shops that line the boulevard, are probably one of Los Angeles’ best kept secrets. If you live in the neighborhood, you […]

Continue Reading

Real Estate News

GOING, GOING, GONE…

GOING, GOING, GONE…

Larchmont Chronicle’s former office, for 40 years, was a bungalow at 542 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. The building, top, was demolished last month, center and bottom photos. The property’s new owner, Alan Sartirana, is CEO and founder of Anthemic Agency and Flood Magazine. The 54-year old Chronicle moved to 606 N. Larchmont Blvd. in September […]

Continue Reading

Van Ness project moves forward

Van Ness project moves forward

The Park Mile Design Review Board on Dec. 22 voted to recommend to the city planning director that he approve the proposed 12-unit townhouse condominium project on Van Ness Ave., between Sixth St. and Wilshire Blvd. The project is being developed by Michael Winter at the site of the long-derelict house and parking lots at […]

Continue Reading

Real Estate Sales

Real Estate Sales

Real Estate Sales* Single-family homes 357 Lorraine Blvd. 105 N. Rossmore Ave. 501 S. Rossmore Ave. 239 S. Van Ness Ave. 209 S. Wilton Pl. 112 S. Highland Ave. 116 S. Larchmont Blvd. 103 N. Norton Ave. 317 N. Gower St. 141 S. Citrus Ave. 649 S. Citrus Ave. 343 N. Citrus Ave. 228 S. […]

Continue Reading

Places have power; historical ones ground us

Places have power; historical ones ground us

Hello, again! It’s been a little over a decade since this column was last published, and I was thrilled to be asked to share my thoughts on preservation with you. Time has marched on, but the cause of preserving our neighborhoods and landmarks is still a relevant topic throughout Los Angeles today. Larchmont Chronicle publisher John […]

Continue Reading

Other Recent Stories

Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda

Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

Ring in the New Year by learning about a plan for Larchmont Village’s ficus trees and tree root-challenged sidewalks. The Larchmont Village Business Improvement District has utilized a grant from Council District Four to commission a survey and long-term plan from a specialist in arboriculture and urban forestry. Hear the results and discuss the options […]

Continue Reading

Fresh, sustainable fish market opens on Fairfax

Fresh, sustainable fish market opens on Fairfax

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

Two months ago, we examined local Italian provisioner Angelini Alimentari; last month we reviewed The French Butcher on Third Street; and this month we take a look at nearby Cape Seafood and Provisions. There’s nothing fishy about Cape Seafood and Provisions. In fact, upon entering Chef Michael Cimarusti’s fish shop, one is hit full force […]

Continue Reading

Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…

Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

If you need help following your New Year’s resolutions to get back into shape, Larchmont Boulevard offers several solutions, ranging from yoga and spin classes to Pilates and gym workouts. Finishline Physical Therapy, 531 N. Larchmont Blvd., is more than the name implies. Owner and physical therapist Garey Raymond recently expanded his space. Besides helping […]

Continue Reading

GOING, GOING, GONE…

GOING, GOING, GONE…

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

Larchmont Chronicle’s former office, for 40 years, was a bungalow at 542 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. The building, top, was demolished last month, center and bottom photos. The property’s new owner, Alan Sartirana, is CEO and founder of Anthemic Agency and Flood Magazine. The 54-year old Chronicle moved to 606 N. Larchmont Blvd. in September […]

Continue Reading

energie zuinige led inbouwspots koop u hier . mesothelioma lawyer . http://embroiderymachineexperts.com