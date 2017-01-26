Community News
Is Measure ‘S’ all about saving a view?
Guest writer articles advocating “yes” and “no” on Measure S can be found on the front page at: http://issuu.com/larchmontchronicle/docs/lc_02_2017. Is the Measure S ballot initiative that would halt much construction for two years citywide, and that is going to the voters in March, really just about a powerful executive trying to protect the […]
CIM lists Farmers tower and parking lots for sale
Hitting the local real estate market for re-sale are two of the four Park Mile blocks that CIM Group bought from original owner-builder, Farmers Insurance, in April of 2014. CIM, a large real estate fund manager with approximately $19.2 billion of assets under management, will continue to house its international headquarters on the property west […]
Update: Quigg bankruptcies move forward
The nine bankruptcy proceedings initiated by house developer Robert Quigg, including for six houses in Windsor Square and Hancock Park, are moving along. However, hearings and creditors’ meetings were postponed until after the Larchmont Chronicle went to press. Approximately 50 documents already have been filed in the case under which eight of the bankruptcies have […]
A one-year check-up on Burroughs modernization plan
In January of last year, residents met in the auditorium of John Burroughs Middle School to hear an overview of a multi-year modernization project for the school’s historic buildings and campus. One year on, the Chronicle contacted the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and local stakeholders to find out where the project stands. “We […]
What's Entertaining
All roads — and world of organics — lead to the neighborhood
Because “everything is related to everything else” — at least that’s the answer, perhaps apocryphal, that Buckminster Fuller gave to his students in response to the question of why he took three hours to answer a single question. So bear with me while I attempt to connect the dots between the thick green “broth” that […]
Mardi ‘Mutti Gras,’ at Farmers Market
Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Farmers Market with food, music and a pet parade. Festivities take place the weekend of February 25-26 and Fat Tuesday Feb. 28. The free, family-friendly party will feature New Orleans staples of beads, beignets, Dixie beer and face painting. The Gumbo Pot will serve Cajun gumbo and jambalaya. See pets […]
Local chocolatiers to visit — for Valentine’s Day — and beyond
To celebrate Valentine’s Day in true chocolate style, why not go to the source? There are many local chocolatiers to visit, and there is one where you can have a “factory tour.” MAST chocolates, founded by brothers Rick and Michael Mast in Brooklyn, landed in Los Angeles last May, and the entire bean-to-bar process can […]
Most enjoyable and most disappointing films of 2016
Here are my lists of the most enjoyable … and least enjoyable / most disappointing / most overrated films I saw during 2016. The negative category includes some films that, while not the worst, were disappointing or overrated, or, while enjoyable, had huge flaws. The positive category is just how much I enjoyed them, not […]
Who's Doing What
Neighborhood Valentines tell how they met: Lyn MacEwen and Marc Cohen
In 1973, Lyn MacEwen was a single mom working on Park Avenue, when she and a girlfriend stopped for a cappuccino at Caffe Reggio, in Greenwich Village since 1927. Standing at the end of a long line, her friend was soon engaged in conversation with a group of guys, one of whom was Marc Cohen. […]
Neighborhood Valentines tell how they met: Bill and Sandy Boeck
Sandy Larsen was at an after-service coffee hour at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills on a Sunday afternoon in 1993 when she met a single, orthopedic surgeon named Bill Boeck. “A mutual friend who had been on a prayer team for Bill’s mother introduced me to him,” explains Sandy. In that first conversation […]
Gill’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream closing after 80 years
Bob Gill remembers the open land at Third and Fairfax before Farmers Market was built. “That’s how old I am,” he is quoted on the Market website. His dad Joe opened Gill’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Farmers Market in 1937, and Bob started scooping ice cream there at age 14. The legendary pink-and-white striped […]
Girl Scouts gear up to sell their famous cookies
If you just polished off that last box of your favorite Girl Scout cookie, have no fear, the cookies will go on sale again starting Sun., Jan. 29, selling until March 12. Several area troops, including St. James-based Troop 16065, Larchmont Village Girls Scouts (Senior Troop 495) and their younger troop counterpart, the New Larchmont […]
Real Estate News
Slice of Hawaii on Lucerne, a win-win for you and wildlife
Darren Eminian’s home on N. Lucerne Blvd. is a nature lover’s delight, a field laboratory of sorts, where 300 hibiscus plants bloom year round. It’s been six years since Eminian hung up his suit from years of working in the banking and insurance industry to begin his research in how best to grow the colorful […]
Real Estate Sales
Real Estate Sales* Single-family homes 354 S. Lucerne Blvd. 120 N. Irving Blvd. 270 S. Windsor Blvd. 208 S. Arden Blvd. 139 N. Beachwood Dr. 513 N. Plymouth Blvd. 440 N. Citrus Ave. 420 S. Highland Ave. 540 N. Lucerne Blvd. 456 Westminster Ave. 722 S. Bronson Ave. 621 N. Mansfield Ave. 329 N. Windsor […]
McAvoy on Preservation: Which Way SurveyLA? Staggering statistics tell the story
Many of you may remember a groundbreaking initiative begun almost a decade ago when the J. Paul Getty Trust partnered with the City of Los Angeles to create the city’s first-ever citywide inventory of historic places. That effort, known as SurveyLA, has completed its field survey efforts and is wrapping up the data analysis that […]
Quigg bankruptcy saga continues in area neighborhoods
Rudy and Myrna Gintel grieved when their dog Louie died from a rare affliction — fungal meningitis. The Gintels became alarmed when they learned Louie’s death was attributed to exposure to spores, the kind that allegedly thrive in a construction site, like the one next door. “We’re heartbroken about the dog, but our concern is […]
