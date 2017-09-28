‘Under the Stars’ screens at Uplift Hollygrove Sept. 30

Enjoy a barbecue dinner and a movie “Under the Stars” at the Hollygrove Campus on Sat., Sept. 30.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie “Despicable Me 3” starts at dusk at the community fundraiser for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove, at the corner of Vine St. and Waring Ave.

The third annual event features dinner served by “The Oinkster,” next door on Vine St., popcorn, soft drinks and pre-movie games and activities. Master of ceremonies is Colin Hanks. The Amazing Kid Co. will provide games and children’s activities before the film. The screening is courtesy of Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios.

Bring your own blanket, and help raise funds for the nonprofit social services agency that offers after-school and summer programs for kids in need.

The event is spearheaded by The Hollies, a 60-member support arm of Hollygrove, a former orphanage and the onetime home to a young Marilyn Monroe.

Hollies chairman is Sheri Weller, Hancock Park. The event is a fundraiser for the programs at Uplift that serve more than 1,200 children in crisis and their families each year. Admission is $25. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Prizes include an Xbox 360, Beats Headphones and dinner packages to local restaurants. Purchase tickets, sponsorships at upliftfs.org/movienight2017/

