Takei’s story, ‘Allegiance,’ coming to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles premiere of the Broadway musical “Allegiance” — based on the childhood experiences of Hancock Park resident and actor George Takei (Mr. Sulu on “Star Trek”) — is set for Feb. 2018.

The musical will be performed at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) Aratani Theatre in Little Toyko.

With music and lyrics by Jay Kuo and a book by Marc Acito and Kuo and Lorenzo Thione, the play tells the fictional story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei, fiercely protests the government’s treatment of her people.

The play had its 2012 world premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and played on Broadway from 2015 to 2016.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, which led to the forced removal of Japanese Americans during World War II,” said the play’s artistic director Snehal Desai. “In this politically charged climate, the story of Allegiance resonates with timeliness and urgency… and we are thrilled to share this courageous story inspired by the co-chair of EWP’s Council of Governors, George Takei.”

“It’s particularly special for Allegiance to return to Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, where its first readings were held and where this story has its richest legacy,” said producer Lorenzo Thione.

East West Players, the nation’s longest-running professional theatre of color, founded in 1965, is coproducing the musical with JACCC. “As Japanese Americans, we need to continue to share our history during World War II and the violation of civil rights through mass incarceration so that, as a country, we do not repeat these injustices,” said JACCC president and CEO Leslie Ito.

“Allegiance” will run from Feb. 21 to April 1, 2018 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. Previews are Feb. 21-25, with the opening night performance on Feb. 28. Visit eastwestplayers.org and jaccc.org.

Category: Entertainment