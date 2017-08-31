Music, art, food and creativity at Sept. 16 TarFest

Music, art and gourmet food trucks will be featured at TarFest at La Brea Tar Pits Park Sat., Sept. 16 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Open to all ages and free, the 15th annual event celebrates local artists, musicians and culture. The event is curated by Launch LA and Kevin Bronson of Buzzbands.la, and will also feature DJ sets, dance performances and live painting.

Kids’ art-making activities will be offered with the Japan Foundation, Los Angeles, Korean Cultural Center, Orchard Supply Hardware, METRO and more. The 21+ crowd can enjoy the Lagunitas Outdoor Biergarten & Wine Bar.

Tarfest luncheon

Art, culture and community will be the topics of the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce “TarFest” luncheon Wed., Sept. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Speakers include LACMA CEO Michael Govan, Councilman David Ryu and TarFest co-founder James Panozzo.

Category: Entertainment