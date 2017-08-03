Larchmont Village hosts 2017 block party

More than 200 neighbors gathered one sunny Saturday afternoon last month on N. Bronson Ave. for the Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association (LVNA) block party.

Partygoers mingled over tables of free food and drinks while jamming out to classic rock music courtesy of The Encroachments, a band made up of local Realtors, including Bruce Walker, one of the party’s organizers.

Photos below.

