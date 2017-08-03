Larchmont Village hosts 2017 block party

LVNA 2017 block party.
More than 200 neighbors gathered one sunny Saturday afternoon last month on N. Bronson Ave. for the Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association (LVNA) block party.
Partygoers mingled over tables of free food and drinks while jamming out to classic rock music courtesy of The Encroachments, a band made up of local Realtors, including Bruce Walker, one of the party’s organizers.
Photos below.
LVNA Secretary Karen Gilman and Plymouth Blvd. resident Tracey Clarke greet arriving residents on behalf of the neighborhood association.
THE ENCROACHMENTS is a band whose members include, L-R, Steve Fister, Bruce Walker and Debbie Cannon.
CHEESE AND SALAMI served by Wally August, owner of Fancifull Gift Baskets, are sampled by Kathy Simanek.
SNOW CONES were enjoyed by Marianne Gregory’s grandkids, Ozzy and Bea Bates. They were served with a smile by Kevin Fonteyne from Breezy Freeze, a vendor sponsored by Larchmont dentist Dr. Arthur Kezian.
