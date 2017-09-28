Boulevard welcomes fair-goers to family-fun event on Oct. 29

Rides, games and a talent show are set to take place at Larchmont’s biggest annual event, the Family Fair, on Sun., Oct. 29 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Larchmont Blvd., from Beverly Blvd. to First St., will be closed to traffic the day of the fair to make room for rides, contests and more at the annual Larchmont Boulevard Association-sponsored fair.

A children’s costume contest starts at 1 p.m. and invites ghosts and princesses alike.

Auditions for the talent show will take place Sun., Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker South, 119 N. Larchmont Blvd.

“Larchmont’s Got Talent” for all ages begins at 2:30 p.m. Local judges will award cash prizes: $500, $250 and $100 for first, second and third place.

Singers, musicians, magicians and talent of all kinds are welcome to try out, said co-chairs Betsy Malloy and Vivian Gueler.

There also are pie-eating and pie-baking contests. For details on how to enter the baking contest, call Mary Louise at 323-314-5718.

Korean barbecue will be served by St. Brendan’s School, an In-N-Out Burger truck will be parked at the site, and local restaurants will be open.

Schools, churches, temples and other nonprofit and charitable organizations are encouraged to participate and have a booth at the fair. Email betsy@betsymalloy.com for booth applications. Corporate sponsors can email vgueler@pacifictrustgroup.com.

