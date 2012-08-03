Gus Deppe remembered for being a friend to everyone

Gus Deppe packed a full life into 10 years, said his parents, Cecelia Uribe and Paul Deppe.

The youngster passed away on June 23 after the cancer that had been in remission for eight years returned.

Gus was born on Aug. 10, 2001 and named after his paternal great-grandfather August Deppe who came to the United States from Germany in 1892.

A fourth grade student at St. Brendan’s, Gus was concerned about the poor and willingly gave every penny he posessed to fundraising efforts at the school. “Even while he was sick, he happily participated in the Christmas decorating for the Covenant House and caroling with the Cub Scouts at St. John of God,” said his mother.

The greatest evidence of his impact on the community was the results of a blood drive last fall in his honor.

The Red Cross awarded St. Brendan Church and School the Clara Barton Award for the greatest number of units collected for an elementary school and the Give Award for the greatest percentage increase from the previous year.

In addition, Gus helped raise more than $25,000 in April for Camp Ronald McDonald House.

He is survived by his parents, brothers Ramon and Francisco Deppe, grandparents Oscar and Maria Elena Uribe and Wendell Deppe.

The August Deppe Scholarship Fund has been set up at St. Brendan School. To make a donation, call the school at 213-382-7401.

Category: News, Schools