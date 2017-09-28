Wine tasting, pies and fire truck were at Windsor Village party

The Windsor Village Association, in partnership with “Title Sponsor” Tim Stivers Heating & Air Conditioning and several other generous sponsors, treated more than 300 residents Sept. 16 on Ninth St., between Windsor and Victoria, at the annual block party.

Residents feasted on favorites such as Gus’s Fried Chicken, Tacos Coco’s and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Kids had a blast getting their faces painted, bouncing in the bounce house and petting an iguana or a chinchilla from Mobile Zoo of Southern California. Perhaps most fun of all was a chance to sit in a big firetruck and pose with real firemen, thanks to our local Fire Station Number 29. Also, Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officers Hebel Rodriguez and Timothy Estevez were on hand and Councilman David Ryu spoke about disaster preparedness.

Residents tested their mettle in the pie-baking competition, judged by pastry chef and co-owner of Cake Monkey, Elizabeth Belkind (winners Anthony DiMaggio and Danielle Missler made a miso-caramel apple pie), or by entering the wildly popular Blind Wine Tasting Competition.

A half-dozen dogs competed for the title of Cutest (winner Lola: owner Sabine Demain), Most Obedient (winner Lilly: owner Holly Holyk) and Best Trick (winner Paco: owner Julie Grist).

Everyone had a hoot participating in the Disco Line Dancing led by Loren Cross. Holly Holyk and John Schilling received awards for longstanding contributions to the community.

By Nathalie Rosen

Category: Real Estate