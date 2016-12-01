Windsor Square town hall held at Ebell

The Windsor Square Association’s annual meeting at The Ebell on Nov. 17 featured reports on public safety, land use, and emergency preparedness. Directors were elected for the coming year.

Councilman David Ryu spoke, and Scott Appel of Marlborough School described a just-completed construction project. The annual Squeaky Wheel Award was presented by president Larry Guzin (photo front page) to Steven E. Heaney, a representative of the Arden Blvd. neighbors who have been working with and monitoring Marlborough since 1996.

Category: Real Estate