Van Ness project moves forward

The Park Mile Design Review Board on Dec. 22 voted to recommend to the city planning director that he approve the proposed 12-unit townhouse condominium project on Van Ness Ave., between Sixth St. and Wilshire Blvd.

The project is being developed by Michael Winter at the site of the long-derelict house and parking lots at 610 S. Van Ness. According to Winter, he plans to proceed with construction when permits are issued.

The design review board and city planning staff concurred that the project complies with the terms of the Park Mile Specific Plan, although three units were added and six guest parking spaces were eliminated pursuant to a State law that overrides Los Angeles zoning to promote construction of additional affordable housing units.

