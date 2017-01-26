Update: Quigg bankruptcies move forward

The nine bankruptcy proceedings initiated by house developer Robert Quigg, including for six houses in Windsor Square and Hancock Park, are moving along. However, hearings and creditors’ meetings were postponed until after the Larchmont Chronicle went to press. Approximately 50 documents already have been filed in the case under which eight of the bankruptcies have been consolidated for joint administration (Case No. 2:16-bk-25740-ER).

January 27 meeting

The rescheduled first meeting of creditors (known as a “341 meeting”) for those eight cases (everything other than the former Bob Newhart property in Bel Air) is set for 12:30 p.m. on Fri., Jan. 27, the day after this issue of the Chronicle is delivered. The meeting will take place at the U.S. Trustee’s office, 915 Wilshire Blvd., 10th floor. The trustee overseeing these eight matters is Elissa D. Miller, and she has established a dedicated information line for the Quigg entity cases at 213-617-5295.

Neighbors’ dilemmas

Not only are creditors concerned, so are neighbors. In Hancock Park, there have been serious issues raised regarding the abandoned Quigg property at 344 S. Rimpau Blvd. The travails of next-door neighbors Myrna and Rudy Gintel are described in the article on Page 22 of the February issue.

The story of a creditor concerned about similar problems is told in court filings by the first mortgage holder on the Quigg property at 1516 Stone Canyon Rd. in Bel Air. As with the Rimpau property, this project is very much incomplete. In a court filing objecting to the trustee hiring a broker to sell the planned and unfinished 24,000 square-foot house, the mortgage holder’s lawyer points out that the property “is partially improved and potentially hazardous. … Marketing of the Property likely will require various individuals (prospective purchasers, the real estate broker, any employees of the broker, etc.) to visit and walk around the property. The current condition of the Property (i.e., many parts of it are covered in mud, puddles, and debris) increases the likelihood of an injury or other loss occurring on the property.”

Like mud, the plot thickens.

