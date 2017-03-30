Tickets going on sale for Last Remaining Seats

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wed., April 5 for the popular Los Angeles Conservancy Last Remaining Seats screenings of classic films in the Broadway Historic Theatre District and other landmark venues.

“L.A. Confidential” starts the series Sat., June 3 at 8 pm. at the Orpheum Theatre. The 1997 film-noir crime drama stars Kim Basinger, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of a femme fatale.

In another film noir, “Laura,” a police detective (Dana Andrews) falls in love with the woman (Gene Tierney) he is investigating. It shows on Wed., June 7 at 8 p.m. at the Million Dollar Theatre.

Kirk Douglas stars in “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” Sat., June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Petro.

In his award-winning role, Marlon Brando plays an ex-prize fighter who laments he “coulda been a contender” in “On the Waterfront” Sat., June 10 at 8 p.m. at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro.

Comedy about Castro’s Cuba, “La muerte de un burócrata (Death of a Bureaucrat,)” screens at the Palace Theatre Wed., June 14 at 8 p.m. English subtitles.

“Easter Parade,” screens Sat., June 17 at 8 p.m. at the Los Angeles Theatre.

The 1929 first-ever Academy Award winning film, “Wings,” is on Wed., June 21 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. The silent movie was recently restored by Paramount.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” screens Sat., June 24 at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum, and “Jaws” is Sat., June 24 at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum.

Head to Clifton’s Republic for pub trivia after the screenings of “L.A. Confidential,” “Easter Parade,” and “Jaws.”

A family-friendly trivia game (recommended for ages 7 and up) after “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will take place in the Orpheum Theatre’s North Hall.

For more information on the movies, as well as tours of the venues and question and answer sessions, visit laconservancy.org.

