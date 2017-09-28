St. Andrews Place homes and a block party welcomed WSHPHS tour-goers

For the first time in 41 years of doing local home tours, the Windsor Square-Hancock Park Historical Society (WSHPHS) combined tours with a block party. The 200 block of S. St. Andrews Pl. was closed to traffic, with “no parking” along the curbs, except for a few historic vehicles. In the street, children played and parents pushing strollers walked beneath the leafy boughs of the shady street trees.

Step back in time

The setting made one feel as if he or she was in a less hectic time, such as the first decades of the last century! And that is appropriate, because the homes on the tour were built in 1912, 1913 and 1914.

Docents guided visitors through the insides of several homes. Other homes were on a self-guided tour of their exteriors. In a beautiful garden, there were two informative talks: “Restoration Diary” and “New Look for Old Houses.”

Among the attendees were Councilmember David Ryu and his chief planning deputy, Julia Duncan. Historical Society president Judy Zeller and tour co-chairman Jane Gilman (serving with chairman Richard Battaglia) greeted the Councilmember. Kathy Saldana, Patricia Rye, Yvonne Cazier and Millie Schuber were among the committee volunteers greeting guests at the check-in tent.

Local residents Tina Mata, Patti Carroll, and Debbie Willis staffed a tent offering information — and a new brochure — about the Saint Andrews Square Neighborhood Association.

The attractive and informative WSHPHS commemorative tour book given to all participants was the work of Laura Cohen, Aerial Dupuis, Damona Hoffman and Ann Brook, with design by Matteo Marjoram.

Suz Landay oversaw refreshments, with some back-up Salt & Straw ice cream and Pasquini coffee. Adults and children enjoyed performances by singers David Livingston, Tom Laskey, Alan Hanson and Bob Curran. Children were delighted to explore a fire engine from Fire Station 29 and to watch performances by the Bob Baker Marionettes.

Wilshire Library

Funds raised at the event will be applied to enhancing the courtyard of St. Andrews Square’s Wilshire Branch Library at the corner of Council St. and St. Andrews Pl.

A neighborhood fixture since it was built in 1927, the library building features a carved doorway with an elaborate pattern of mythological animals fashioned after the doors of the Cathedral of Perugia, Italy.

Category: Real Estate