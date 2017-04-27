Spring is here, and it’s time for Dodgers baseball!

The Dodgers home opener was April 3, and the excited fans have returned to Chavez Ravine for another season. Recently, I got to spend the day at Dodger Stadium learning about the exciting new changes for the season, like lots of new foods, fun promo items, and a Jackie Robinson statue!

Executive head chef, Ryan Evans, said his goal is for “Dodger Stadium be the top food destination in all MLB (Major League Baseball)”. I got to try some of the yummy new food items like the poke bowl, marinated chicken bites, funnel cakes, a 1/3 pound hamburger with a Dodger dog on top, smeared with Anheuser-Busch barbecue sauce and topped with a fried jalapeño. My personal favorite is the Loaded Tots, which are potato tots toasted in fresh garlic, oil, and parmesan cheese.

There are lots of cool promo items this year as well. They will have 10 bobblehead dolls, eight commemorative coins and many new items like a yoga mat, phone charger, weekender bag, bluetooth speaker, and my favorite, the chips and salsa dish! A lot of other fans are happy about that one, too!

Jackie Robinson Night was held on April 15, and the Dodgers unveiled a larger-than-life-size statue of the famed player, Jackie Robinson, sliding into home plate on a steal in 1955! This is the first-ever statue at the stadium. The Dodgers also gave away mini statues to the first 40,000 visitors! WOW!

A definite DO NOT MISS night will be when the team honors the great Hall of Fame announcer, Vin Scully, on Wed., May 3. There will be a ceremony for him, and the giveaway will be a commemorative microphone statue.

My fun day ended with a cool VIP tour to the field, the dugout and the Vin Scully Press Box, and I can’t wait to go back.

For more Kid Scoop Media opportunities check out their website at kidscoopmedia.org.

Sadie White, 11, lives on S. Sierra Bonita Ave. and is in the sixth grade.

Category: Entertainment