Share memories of Harvey House with Chronicle

The Fred Harvey Room at Union Station is set to open within a year as a microbrewery and gastropub. The last Harvey House built in the country, the restaurant was also popular with soldiers and travelers in World War II, but has been mostly empty for half a century.

Opened in 1939, it was part of the chain found at railway stations throughout the country. So far, its mezzanine has been restored. It was designed by Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter, the architect who also worked in national parks.

News of its restoration got us reminiscing and thinking that, perhaps, many of our readers have memories of dining at the historic Harvey House at Union Station.

“I used to go there regularly with my parents, and we have plenty of old-timers in the ‘hood who probably did so as well,” said Chronicle publisher John Welborne.

We’d love to hear from you. Email us your Union Station Harvey House dining experiences: info@larchmontchronicle.com.

