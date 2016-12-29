Several stylish choices on the Boulevard

Sometimes you need a hair makeover, but the thought of going to a salon in Beverly Hills or on Sunset Blvd. is a little daunting. Larchmont’s hairdressers, tucked cozily into many of the small shops that line the boulevard, are probably one of Los Angeles’ best kept secrets. If you live in the neighborhood, you could get a different hairdresser every six weeks and have only scratched the service of what area salons have to offer.

Don’t be fooled by the name, Jessica From Sunset, 124 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd., has seven hairdressers waiting to attend to your tresses right here in your neighborhood. Call 323-461-2979 to ask about an appointment.

Haas & Company, 136 N. Larchmont Blvd., has been around for more than 35 years, and offers a full range of hair services, from cuts and style to color, perms and straightening. Go to haasandcompany.com for more information.

Hidden at the back of Larchmont Beauty Center, 208 N. Larchmont Blvd., is a full service salon. Drop-ins are welcome: while there, browse some of the beauty supplies they carry that you didn’t know you needed! Visit larchmontbeauty.com.

In the mini-mall at 417 N. Larchmont Blvd. is Salon Provence, a full-service salon that has been unobtrusively serving the beauty needs of people in the neighborhood since 1999. Since they are north of the “main drag,” their rates may be more in line with your after-the-holidays budget. Call 323-469-0198 for more information.

From a precision cut and color to a runway-style hairdo, there is a stylist for you at Romi Cortier Design, 425 N. Larchmont Blvd. Self-labeled a “jewel-box” salon, the art gallery setting allows clients to feel beauty while becoming beautified. Visit romicortierdesign.com to learn more.

Tucked upstairs behind Snooknuk Café is Sekai Natural Hair Gallery, 510 N. Larchmont Blvd., which uses natural oils and tea blends for conditioning, straightening and other hair treatments, in place of chemicals normally used in those processes. Other services include locing, or dreadlocking, hair and special rates for children. Drop-ins are welcome. Call 323-251-8946 or visit sekainaturalhairgallery.com.

