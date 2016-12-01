Rotary Christmas tree lot returns to Larchmont Blvd.

Fresh-cut evergreens are back and for sale on the Blvd. thanks to the Wilshire Rotary Club tree lot at 568 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Delivered from a farm in Oregon, customers will find noble, Fraser, silvertip, Nordmann and Douglas firs, with new shipments arriving each week.

In its 10th year on Larchmont Blvd., event organizer Wendy Clifford told the Chronicle that she loves how the annual lot has been embraced by neighbors and credits its success to support from the local community.

Proceeds from sales will benefit Wilshire Rotary Foundation in support of local community service projects. In previous years, funds have supported Operation School Bell (a service of the Assistance League of Los Angeles), Hope-Net and the Hollywood YMCA.

The tree lot is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Fri., Dec. 23. Delivery is available for a fee.

Visit wilshirerotary.org.

Category: Entertainment