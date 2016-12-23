Ring in 2017 at Grand Park celebration

Say goodbye to 2016 and make resolutions for 2017 at the 4th annual New Year’s Eve Los Angeles (NYELA) celebration at Grand Park, Sat., Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. to Sun., Jan. 1, 2017 at 1 a.m. The theme this year will be “The Sky’s the Limit.”

The event, which is overseen by Grand Park Vice President Lucas Rivera, Park La Brea, is a collaboration between Grand Park and the Music Center. It will cover the area between the Music Center Plaza at Hope St. and City Hall at Spring St., and from Temple to 2nd streets.

Rivera said he and his team want to showcase local artists in Los Angeles, arguably the entertainment capital of the world. It is an opportunity to have a New Year’s Eve countdown that reflects the uniqueness and diversity of the city and the West Coast.

The free, family-friendly celebration will feature three stages with live music, dancing and DJs throughout the night, with music ranging from Afro-Latin funk to hip-hop to soul.

One of the highlights will be the light show that uses City Hall as a countdown to 2017.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will also be for sale, and pets are welcome (on a leash).

To get to the event using public transit, visit metro.net.

