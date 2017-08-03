Real Estate Sales
Real Estate Sales*
Single-family homes
|501 S. Plymouth Blvd.
634 S. Rimpau Blvd.
434 N. Mansfield Ave.
444 N. McCadden Pl.
406 S. Sycamore Ave.
122 S. Van Ness Ave.
231 S. Citrus Ave.
101 S. Larchmont Blvd.
533 N. Las Palmas Ave.
652 S. Mansfield Ave.
902 S. Victoria Ave.
4006 Ingraham St.
643 S. Sycamore ve.
718 S. Highland Ave.
821 Lorraine Blvd.
4224 Francis Ave.
952 3rd Ave.
227 N. Ridgwood Pl.
4047 Leeward Ave.
819 S. Highland Ave.
898 S. Bronson Ave.
|$8,342,000
4,599,175
4,100,000
3,600,000
3,500,000
2,950,000
2,420,000
2,270,000
1,910,000
1,785,000
1,550,000
1,470,000
1,465,000
1,350,000
1,349,000
1,320,000
1,250,000
1,210,000
1,195,000
1,175,000
960,000
Condominiums
|648 Wilcox Ave.
651 Wilcox Ave., #1E
4460 Wilshire Blvd., #304
109 N. Sycamore Ave., #501
412 S. Wilton Pl., #202
5132 Maplewood Ave., #308
739 Lorraine Blvd., #104
835 S. Lucerne Blvd., #312
612 Wilcox Ave.
601 S. Van Ness Ave., #1
616 S. Wilton Pl., #403
585 N. Rossmore Ave., #208
5037 Rosewood Ave., #209
5037 Rosewood Ave., #211
602 S. Wilton Pl., #302
750 S. Windsor Blvd., #4
5132 Maplewood Ave., #204
109 N. Sycamore Ave., #303
333 S. Manhattan Pl., #4
429 S. St. Andrews Pl., #3
4568 W. 1st St., #102
4943 Rosewood Ave., #301
620 S. Gramercy Pl., #215
528 N. Sycamore Ave., #B
525 N. Sycamore Ave., #317
957 S. Gramercy Dr., #103
532 N. Rossmore Ave., #203
|$980,000
890,000
850,000
790,000
789,000
752,000
750,000
750,000
750,000
746,000
725,000
705,000
680,000
675,000
652,500
633,808
628,000
627,000
610,000
600,000
599,000
580,000
525,000
475,000
439,500
438,000
423,000
*Selling prices for June 2017.
Category: Real Estate