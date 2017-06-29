Real Estate Sales*
Single-family homes
|624 S. Rimpau Blvd.
322 Lorraine Blvd.
925 S. Muirfield Rd.
917 S. Longwood Ave.
533 N. Cherokee Ave.
135 N. St. Andrews Pl.
317 N. Van Ness Ave.
921 S. Citrus Ave.
224 N. Gramercy Pl.
626 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
809 3rd Ave.
206 N. Lucerne Blvd.
632 N. Gower St.
429 N. Beachwood Dr.
4084 W. 7th St.
547 N. Arden Blvd.
979 Westchester Pl.
626 N. Lucerne Blvd.
4211 W. 6th St.
822 S. Highland Ave.
508 S. Wilton Pl.
684 N. Gramercy Pl.
|$4,575,000
4,556,000
3,050,000
2,815,000
2,595,000
1,800,000
1,690,000
1,595,000
1,550,000
1,510,000
1,500,000
1,460,000
1,449,000
1,385,000
1,300,000
1,285,000
1,259,000
1,190,000
1,150,000
1,087,000
1,067,000
900,000
Condominiums
|4477 Wilshire Blvd., #207
611 N. Bronson Ave., #10
311 S. Gramercy Pl., #301
350 S. Norton Ave., #PH3
641 Wilcox Ave., #2E
4568 W. 1st St., #205
333 Westminster Ave., #103
450 N. Sycamore Ave., #11
4830 Elmwood Ave., #301
871 S. Lucerne Blvd., #8
818 S. Lucerne Blvd., #301
837 S. Windsor Blvd., #5
860 S. Lucerne Blvd., #204
5050 Maplewood Ave., #202
358 S. Gramercy Pl., #105
525 N. Sycamore Ave., #223
532 N. Rossmore Ave., #212
4255 W. 5th St., #101
|$930,000
850,000
799,000
780,000
760,000
695,000
686,000
675,000
625,000
625,000
600,000
590,000
580,000
490,000
450,000
435,000
420,000
280,000
*Selling prices for May 2017.
