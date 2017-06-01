Real Estate Sales*

| June 1, 2017 | 0 Comments

Real Estate Sales*

SOLD: This residence at 429 N. Larchmont Blvd. was designed in 2000 for his own family’s use by longtime Hancock Park resident, Scott Johnson FAIA. In April, it was sold to its third subsequent buyers for $4,450,000.

Single-family homes

429 N. Larchmont Blvd.
101 N. Windsor Blvd.
355 S. Lucerne Blvd.
413 S. McCadden Pl.
414 Lorraine Blvd.
325 S. McCadden Pl.
439 S. Orange Dr.
840 S. Tremaine Ave.
130 N. Beachwood Dr.
233 S. Wilton Pl.
138 Wilton Dr.
564 S. Van Ness Ave.
702 Lorraine Blvd.
417 S. Norton Ave.
355 S. Orange Dr.
301 N. Bronson Ave.
313 N. Bronson Ave.
627 N. Gower St.
4030 W. 7th St.
339 S. Citrus Ave.
4817 Elmwood Ave.
964 S. Muirfield Rd.
270 S. Gramercy Pl.
954 5th Ave.
1230 S. Mullen Ave.		 $4,450,000
4,350,000
3,700,000
3,435,000
3,200,000
3,150,000
3,080,000
2,697,290
2,659,000
2,220,000
2,212,010
2,173,000
1,905,000
1,740,000
1,667,500
1,530,000
1,503,000
1,485,000
1,430,000
1,425,000
1,230,000
1,220,000
915,000
840,000
830,415

Condominiums

681 S. Norton Ave., #106
421 S. Van Ness Ave., #4
350 S. Norton Ave., #H
647 Wilcox Ave., #2E
835 S. Lucerne Blvd., #206
109 S. St. Andrews Pl., #3
326 Westminster Ave., #106
861 S. Windsor Blvd., #103
801 S. Plymouth Blvd., #303		 $970,000
770,000
734,000
682,500
661,500
646,250
620,000
593,000
575,000

 *Selling prices for April 2017.

Category: Real Estate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»