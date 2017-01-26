Real Estate Sales
Single-family homes
|354 S. Lucerne Blvd.
120 N. Irving Blvd.
270 S. Windsor Blvd.
208 S. Arden Blvd.
139 N. Beachwood Dr.
513 N. Plymouth Blvd.
440 N. Citrus Ave.
420 S. Highland Ave.
540 N. Lucerne Blvd.
456 Westminster Ave.
722 S. Bronson Ave.
621 N. Mansfield Ave.
329 N. Windsor Blvd.
883 Crenshaw Blvd.
543 N. Irving Blvd.
122 S. Wilton Pl.
|$3,480,000
3,100,000
2,940,000
2,734,000
2,155,000
1,812,000
1,699,000
1,695,000
1,655,000
1,575,000
1,410,000
1,293,000
1,274,800
920,000
875,000
845,000
Condominiums
|4661 Wilshire Blvd., #204
737 S. Windsor Blvd., #304
4661 Wilshire Blvd., #105
651 Wilcox Ave., #1C
531 N. Rossmore Ave., #101
333 S. Wilton Pl., #10
750 S. Windsor Blvd., #1
4407 Francis Ave., #210
|$1,250,000
1,070,000
900,000
780,000
685,000
660,000
600,000
415,000
*Selling prices for December 2016.
