Re-elections for mayor, CD5, CD13

None of the 10 challengers, including Windsor Square neighbor Mitchell Schwartz, was able to force Mayor Eric Garcetti into a run-off election. Garcetti received 81 percent of the votes cast in the March election.

In Council District 5, incumbent Paul Koretz won with 66 percent of the vote. In adjoining Council District 13, Mitch O’Farrell won with 59 percent of the vote.

The Los Angeles County plan to prevent and combat homelessness (Measure H) won with 69 percent of the vote.

The biggest surprise was the strong (70 percent) “no” vote on the Measure S construction moratorium. By more than two-to-one, the March voters rejected the proposal. This was despite the nearly $5.2 million expended by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (as of a March 1 reporting deadline) to finance the measure’s signature gathering and extensive campaign staffing and advertising campaign.

Most local voters now get a respite from campaigns until 2018. However, some residents (basically, east of Gower, Plymouth and Crenshaw Blvds.) are still finding campaign literature in their mailboxes. The pleas come from many of the 23 candidates running to fill the empty congressional seat of Xavier Becerra, now California Attorney General. The center of the 34th Congressional District is east of the 5 Freeway downtown, but a small number of voters are in a narrow geographic slice west of Koreatown, between Melrose Ave. and the 10 Freeway. Election Day is Tues., April 4.

