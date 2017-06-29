Pets of Larchmont: therapist, friends among group

AMELIA, Bella and Luna send their mom off to work to Larchmont.
Meet our readers’ furry and feathered friends, from a pair of parakeets who sing in Park La Brea to a number of dogs and cats who seem to enjoy the good life as much as we do.
Sparky and her pal, fellow golden doodle Brandy, have been friends since puppyhood, explains Nanci Leonard, Brookside. So it’s only natural they’d be photographed together.
BAILEY enjoys the patio at the Lombard’s Fremont Place home.
CHARLEE, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, lives with the Lee family on Van Ness Avenue.
CLEO, an English cream golden retriever, lives on Bronson Ave., with the Adams family.
JACK, a Windsor Blvd. resident for nine years, lives with the Fain family.
FEATHERS & JINGLES belong to sons in the Rodriguez family on Orange Grove Ave. in Park La Brea.
KEESHA by her backyard pond at her Gramercy Pl. home that she shares with Pam Rudy and Pierre Debbaudt.
LARCHMONT LARRY loves living here as much as Mimi and Mark Drop do.
LUCA helps out Independent Living Concierge at area homes and local venues. Look for more on this “recreational therapist” in our Senior Section in October.
MISSY watches over her family.
NEWTON gets into mischief at the Prior family’s S. Victoria Ave. home.
PACO in the pool at Julie Grist’s home.
RUBY lives with the Martin Family of S. Gramercy Pl.
SPARKY, Nanci & Rich Leonard’s golden doodle, likes to romp in the Brookside creek with his lady-friend, Brandy, right.
