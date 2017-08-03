New leaders named for Junior League’s 92nd year

Katie Young McCullough is the new president of the Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA). The league, now in its 92nd year, is headquartered on Larchmont Blvd., almost next door to the Larchmont Chronicle.

In an interview about her goals for this year, President McCullough first stressed the League’s essential mission of empowering women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

She said that the new community impact statement created last year is being implemented now. Junior League is assisting its members in improving access to resources for Los Angeles area youth ages 18-21 who are transitioning out of foster care. Members also are working with underserved students seeking higher education. She says that these activities of League members “really speak to the work we currently are doing and hope to continue in the community.” She cited the ongoing JLLA partnerships with organizations such as United Friends of the Children and Alliance for Children’s Rights.

New board

The 2017-2018 board of directors includes: Karla Sayles, president-elect, Katherine Dru, president-elect-elect, Dara Beer, secretary, Christine Neuharth, treasurer, and Elaina Graham, Sydney Johnson, Maria Jones, Kelly McFarren, Katharine Newman, Samantha Silverman, Elizabeth Svatek and Samantha Zachrich. The new board serves through May of 2018.

August is when the JLLA wraps up its registration for this year’s new member program, with Tues., Aug. 8 being the deadline to complete and return the membership application. A prerequisite is attending a New Member Orientation, and one is being held Sat., Aug. 5 in Larchmont Village. By becoming a volunteer with the JLLA, a woman has an opportunity to develop her skills and build friendships through the League’s structured and supportive environment while, most importantly, making a positive impact on the community.

For example, Renee Capellaro joined JLLA last year to expand her network and to get involved in community service. “Along the way, I’ve met some pretty amazing women that I now consider friends. If you want to develop your leadership skills while making a difference in the community, I encourage you to attend one of our information sessions,” says Capellaro. Details about membership are at jlla.org/join.

