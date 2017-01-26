Neighborhood Valentines tell how they met: Bill and Sandy Boeck

Sandy Larsen was at an after-service coffee hour at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills on a Sunday afternoon in 1993 when she met a single, orthopedic surgeon named Bill Boeck.

“A mutual friend who had been on a prayer team for Bill’s mother introduced me to him,” explains Sandy.

In that first conversation they discovered they had several mutual friends and a shared interest in computers. (Bill built his very first computer, and Sandy started the computer program at Paul Revere Junior High School in Brentwood.)

“I remember talking with him,” recalls Sandy, who describes their first interaction as “very comfortable.”

Soon after, they went on a date to see a film and had dinner at the Beverly Center, where they talked and got to know each other better.

“We both had a sudden attraction,” says Sandy of that first date, adding: “I remember thinking, ‘let’s just see what happens here.’”

The more the two talked, the more they realized how much they have in common.

Sandy was a Marlborough School ‘57 graduate, the same school Bill’s mother, aunt and sister all attended. Further, Sandy worked as a teacher at Paul Revere Junior High School for 36 years, the same school that Bill’s three children from a previous marriage had attended.

“There were a lot of coincidences like that,” Sandy says with a laugh.

The two were married in 1997 at Sandy’s home in Brookside, where instead of being walked down the aisle, she was walked across a bridge that crosses the natural stream in her backyard garden.

“It was beautiful. After the ceremony we had champagne, appetizers and a buffet served by the pool,” Sandy recalls.

Now officially retired as an orthopedic surgeon, Bill still does independent medical examinations at two local clinics, and he keeps busy as a barbershop quartet singer. He co-founded the Santa Monica Oceanaires chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society 41 years ago. Sandy works as a real estate broker, and she is an active member of the Ebell Club (since 1982) and the Windsor Square-Hancock Park Historical Society. Both are members of Wilshire Rotary.

The couple will celebrate their 20th anniversary this October.

