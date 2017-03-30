Marlborough students host fashion show for charity

Violets’ Giving Circle (VGC), a charitable fund run by juniors and seniors at Marlborough School, hosted a series of three fashion shows at the event called, “Iconic American Women Through the Decades,” on March 19 at the Avalon Hollywood.

The biennial fundraiser is loosely based on the popular T.V. show “Project Runway.”

Twenty students designed and created clothes that were modeled on the runway and judged by a panel of three celebrity judges, Erin Foster, of VH1’s “Barely Famous,” Tamara Mellon, co-CEO of Jimmy Choo, and Gina Rodriguez, Golden Globe winner for “Jane and the Virgin.”

In addition to the student-designed fashions, there were two others shows highlighting vintage fashions and contemporary collections.

VGC students raise money to build their fund and learn about effective proposal review and strategic grant making. Proceeds will be donated in the 2017 – 2018 academic year to grant partners who focus on education of girls and women in the Los Angeles area and will be distributed under the umbrella of the Women’s Foundation of California. Visit violetsgivingcircle.org.

Category: Entertainment