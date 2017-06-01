Locals attend preservation awards lunch

Not only did a Larchmont Boulevard architectural firm win one of this year’s Los Angeles Conservancy Preservation Awards, there were lots of locals attending the luncheon to applaud that project and the seven other award winners.

The restoration of CBS Columbia Square, on Sunset Blvd. and Gower St., won a project award for its developer, Kilroy Realty, and that company’s design team that included Rios Clementi Hale Studios, on Larchmont Blvd., as landscape architect. On the ground floor, the project houses the restaurant, Paley.

The Royce Neuschatz Award for Historic Landscapes honored the Cultural Landscape Report and Treatment Plan for the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Applauding that recognition were locals Elizabeth DeBreu, Carolyn and Jamie Bennett and Judy Horton. The project lead for the report was Christy McAvoy’s Historic Resources Group, which also was the preservation architect for the CBS Columbia Square project (and two of the other award winners as well). (The Larchmont Chronicle columnist certainly is busy with projects beyond her monthly column!)

Windsor Square residents in the audience included Windsor Square Association board member Anthony Gatti and City Planning Director Vince Bertoni, whose table included several members of the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.

The final award went to an entire community, especially the citizen volunteers who organized and successfully completed the nomination to list, in the National Register of Historic Places, the View Park Historic District. From the podium, the citizen group’s co-founder, Andre Gaines, gave a shout-out to Robby O’Donnell, Wilshire Park, for her efforts in working on the successful nomination. Information about the View Park listing is at: nps.gov/places/view-park-historic-district.htm

