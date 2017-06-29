Libraries team up with Dodgers for reading challenge

Los Angeles Public Library and the Los Angeles Dodgers want people to read more this summer.

The library is launching its summer reading challenge, “Reading by Design,” emphasizing expanding imagination, learning, exploration and creativity through reading. Patrons of all ages can sign up at lapl.org/summer, or by visiting a local branch.

Participants are asked to complete at least 10 hours of reading and four activities, such as attending a program scheduled at one of the libraries this summer, or writing a book review.

After readers have completed the activities and logged their progress with a librarian or online, they are entered in a grand prize drawing. Prizes include Los Angeles Dodgers tickets, iPad Pros and gift cards.

The challenge runs through Sat., Aug. 5.

In addition, and throughout the summer, Dodgers players and alumni will visit libraries across the city to interact with and read to children and families while also distributing prizes and helping inspire readers to explore and create.

Children in first through eighth grades are also invited to sign up for “LA Reads,” the Los Angeles Dodgers Reading Champions Literacy Program.

All program participants who read at least 30 minutes a day (900 minutes a month) will be entered into drawings to win prizes from the Dodgers, such as an on-field recognition before a 2017 Dodger game and four-packs of tickets to a Dodgers home game.

For more information, visit dodgers.com/lareads.

Category: People