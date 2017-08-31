Larchmont’s Got Talent, children’s costume contest, rides, food trucks

While the Larchmont Family Fair is Sun., Oct. 29, participants in the talent, costume and pie-baking contests may want to start readying their game plans now.

Can you sing, dance, tell jokes? Magicians, musicians and more are also welcome to audition for the “Larchmont Has Talent” contest Sun., Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker South, 119 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Selected contestants will perform on stage at the Oct. 29 Family Fair beginning at 2:30 p.m. Local judges will award cash prizes: $500, $250 and $100 for first, second and third place, said co-chairs Betsy Malloy and Vivian Gueler.

Children dressed as their favorite superheroes, princesses and other characters will be at the Halloween costume contest starting at 1 p.m.

The winning chef of the pie-baking contest will earn cash and those pies will be served for one month at a local restaurant. For details call Mary Louise at 323-314-5718.

Water attractions and new rides for kids and teens also will be at this annual Larchmont Boulevard Association-sponsored fair, and foods from around the world will be served.

Korean barbecue will be offered by St. Brendan’s School, an In-N-Out Burger truck will be parked at the site, and local restaurants will be open.

Schools, churches, temples and other nonprofits, charities and organizations are encouraged to participate and have a booth at the fair.

Larchmont Blvd. will be closed to traffic for the fair, which will take place from noon to 5:30 p.m. between Beverly Blvd. and First St.

Email Betsy@betsymalloy.com for booth applications. Corporate sponsors can email vgueler@pacifictrustgroup.com.

