Larchmont trees, sidewalks on New Year’s agenda

| December 29, 2016 | 0 Comments

TREE ROOT-RELATED meeting is on Jan. 9 at Vernetti.

Ring in the New Year by learning about a plan for Larchmont Village’s ficus trees and tree root-challenged sidewalks. The Larchmont Village Business Improvement District has utilized a grant from Council District Four to commission a survey and long-term plan from a specialist in arboriculture and urban forestry.

Hear the results and discuss the options at a public meeting Mon., Jan. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Vernetti restaurant, 225 N. Larchmont Blvd. Everyone is welcome.

