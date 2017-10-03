Harvest Carnival in Fairfax District offers family fun

Hancock Park Elementary School is hosting a Harvest Carnival this month and the entire neighborhood is invited to join the fun.

On Sat., Oct. 7, from noon to 4 p.m., the school’s campus — located at 408 S. Fairfax Ave. — will be transformed into an autumnal playground with a corn maze, pumpkin decorating activities and even a petting zoo. Adults and kids alike will enjoy games, prizes, Korean barbeque, frozen yogurt and more.

“We are so excited to invite the whole neighborhood to join us for this spectacular event to benefit the school and help bring our community together for a fun day,” says event organizer Victoria Yoon.

In previous years the school hosted a summer festival. But Yoon tells the Chronicle that organizers for the event decided to change it up this year: “It going to be bigger and more exciting,” she says.

Proceeds from the event, which is organized by the Friends of Hancock Park School, will pay for resources at the school, such as teachers’ aides, computers, library books, field trips and supplies.

For more information, visit hancockparkschool.com.

Category: Entertainment