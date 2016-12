Larchmont Chronicle’s former office, for 40 years, was a bungalow at 542 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. The building, top, was demolished last month, center and bottom photos. The property’s new owner, Alan Sartirana, is CEO and founder of Anthemic Agency and Flood Magazine. The 54-year old Chronicle moved to 606 N. Larchmont Blvd. in September 2015.

