Getting into shape can be as easy as one, two, breathe…

If you need help following your New Year’s resolutions to get back into shape, Larchmont Boulevard offers several solutions, ranging from yoga and spin classes to Pilates and gym workouts.

Finishline Physical Therapy, 531 N. Larchmont Blvd., is more than the name implies. Owner and physical therapist Garey Raymond recently expanded his space. Besides helping people with their rehab needs after an injury, he and his assistant Early Cursell also take on clients who want the extra care and attention of a personal trainer. Finishline can also be used as a regular gym where clients can work out autonomously, using free weights, the treadmill or other machines at their own speed and on their own schedule. Garey said he noticed there’s a higher drop-out rate when members are forced to sign a contract, so membership is on a month-to-month basis. He and Early are on hand to answer questions, otherwise they keep it low-key at this more-than-meets-the-eye gym. Call 323-463-0592.

You don’t need a bike of your own, or even the right shoes, if you’re looking for the kind of workout indoor cycling offers at FlyWheel, 147 N. Larchmont Blvd.; they will provide both. The facility also has complimentary towels and lockers if you need them, and there is a variety of schedules for spin classes and instructors from which to choose. Visit flywheelsports.com for more information.

YogaWorks’ Center for Yoga, 230 N. Larchmont Blvd., was founded in 1967 by Ganga White (of White Lotus fame), and was the first yoga studio to open in Los Angeles. Beginning to advanced classes and workshops are offered, with many options for membership available, from per class to passes. There is also a tea bar and a boutique. Visit yogaworks.com for more information.

Focus, self-discipline and self-esteem are emphasized at Musa Martial Arts Academy, 415 1/4 N. Larchmont Blvd. Tae Kwon Do and Hap Ki Do are two of the disciplines taught, but there are also classes on acrobatics, gymnastics, self-defense and other martial arts techniques for children and adults. See more at musamartialarts.com.

DR Pilates, 418 N. Larchmont Blvd., is a newer addition to the boulevard. Doug Riccio, owner and lead instructor, has a fully-equipped studio that offers mat classes to strength training, as well as one-on-one personal training. See drpilatesla.com to learn more.

Pop Physique, 527 N. Larchmont Blvd., wants to offer their clients “the sexiest, most efficient, coolest workout at the best price.” Begun by ballet dancer and Pilates instructor Jennifer Williams, the studio offers one-hour toning classes in a high-energy atmosphere. Visit popphysique.com/larchmont for more information.

Not too far away, over in Miracle Mile at the Tar Pits, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., BootcampLA has classes to get people at all levels into shape. Stretching, cardio and weight lifting are part of every class. Personal training and nutritional advice are also available. For more information, go to bootcampla.com.

Finally, Shape House: An Urban Sweat Lodge, 434 N. Larchmont Blvd., would like to help you with those last few pounds. Shape House claims the sweat and lymphatic drainage procedures help clients burn calories, clear up skin, decrease stress and increase sleep, all helping you to get into shape. To find out more information, go to shapehouse.com.

