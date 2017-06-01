‘Fintastic’ cars celebrated at show

Get your motors running. The free Gilmore Heritage Auto Show, “Fintastic: A Tribute to American Cars of 1957,” will take place Sat., June 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Original Farmers Market at Third St. and Fairfax Ave.

In 1957, automobile design expressed the country’s unbridled optimism. Chrysler’s forward-looking tailfin design set the standard, with GM, Ford and others close behind.

More than 100 classic and vintage cars, including a De Soto Adventurer 2 Door Hardtop, a Ford Thunderbird and a Chevy 210 Hardtop, will be parked on site.

Visitors can rub shoulders with car fanatics as they view vehicles on display up-close and personal before they roll off in a grand finale at 5 p.m.

“1957 was a peak year for Baby Boomers: the year the hula hoop was invented, Sputnik was launched and Elvis purchased his Graceland mansion. It was also a very special year for the automobile – tailfins aplenty – and we can’t wait to celebrate that history with our fans at the Market!” said Ilysha Buss, Farmers Market marketing director.

For more information, visit youtube.com/watch?v=SgoSg7Cc4kc.

Since its founding in 1995, the annual Auto Show has been nurtured by the memory of The Gilmore Oil Company. Oil was discovered on the property circa 1900.

