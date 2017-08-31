Craftsman homes from early 1900s on WSHPHS tour

See Craftsman-style homes from the early 20th century, watch a marionette show, hear a barbershop quartet and enjoy refreshments at the homes tour and block party on St. Andrews Pl. between Second and Third streets Sun., Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

“An Afternoon on St. Andrews Place” — sponsored by the Windsor Square-Hancock Park Historical Society — features docent-led tours of restored homes.

Children’s activities will include games, a zoo booth and the Bob Baker Marionette show. There will also be speakers discussing architecture and renovation.

A barbershop quartet will provide music while guests enjoy refreshments.

The event has been organized by Historical Society members Richard Battaglia, Jane Gilman, Beate McDermott, Judy Zeller, Myrna Gintel and Fluff McLean.

Free parking will be available at St. Brendan’s School parking lot, 238 S. Manhattan Pl., as well as at St. Brendan’s Church, at the southeast corner of Third St. and Wilton, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are $40; for members $30. Full time students 23 and under with ID $20. Children under 12 free.

For more information, visit windsorsquarehancockpark.com.

Category: Real Estate