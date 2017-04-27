City diversity being celebrated at Night Market, Food Bowl

Celebrate the diversity of the city’s cuisine at the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl through 31 days of dining this month.

The festival will bring together local dining and international chefs while promoting awareness about food waste and hunger.

Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jonathan Gold, among others, will curate and host signature events during the festival. “Night Market,” May 10 to 14 at Grand Park, will include 50 restaurants and food trucks, drinks and live entertainment each evening.

Here, in chronological order, are some of the Food Bowl events taking place in our neighborhood.

Chef’s Fable. Festival opening night dinner, $25. Sun., April 30, 6 p.m., at The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd.

Things in a Bowl. Restaurants showcase “Things in a Bowl” menu items throughout May. Hours vary by day and venue for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Local restaurants include: Animal, 435 N. Fairfax Ave.; Blue Ribbon Sushi, 189 The Grove Dr.; Jon & Vinny’s, 412 N. Fairfax Ave.; M Café, 7119 Melrose Ave.; Sweetfin Poke, 8075 W. 3rd Ave.

Hennessy Cognac & Canapé. Cocktails and canapé tasting throughout May, hours vary by day. Mama Lion, 601 S. Western Ave.

Genet Goes Italian. Chef Genet Agonafer, known for Ethiopian cuisine, does one-night-only Italian. Tues., May 2, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Meals by Genet, 1053 S. Fairfax Ave.

Pop-ups and Parties. “Pop-up Preech,” spring-inspired Thai cuisine by Suzanne Tracht and Preech Narkthong. $75. Tues., May 9, dinner. Jar, 8225 Beverly Blvd.

Guelaguetza hosts guest chef Rodolfo Castellanos of Oaxaca City. $85. Thurs., May 18 at 7 p.m. Guelaguetza, 3014 W. Olympic Blvd.

Drink & Dine. Tasting menu of signature libations from top bartenders. $75. Mon., May 15, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Walker Inn, 3612 W. 6th St.

Farm to Table. Chef Josh Pebbles interacts with guests during preparation of communal meal. $120. Thurs., May 18 at 7 p.m. Tart, 115 S. Fairfax Ave.

Taste of Brae with Dan Hunter and Michael Cimarusti. Melbourne and Los Angeles top chefs Dan Hunter and Michael Cimarusti. Sat., May 20 at 6:30 p.m. Providence, 5955 Melrose Ave.

Farmers Markets. Sausage-making class with Jim Cascone. Light dinner and bring home three pounds of sausage. $45. Sun., May 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Huntington Meats, Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St.

Dario Cecchini. Beef butchery with small bites and lunch with Dario Cecchini. Mon., May 22 at noon. Chi Spacca, 6610 Melrose Ave.

Multi-wine paired dinner with Dario Cecchini and Paolo Caciorgna of Tenuta Delle Macchie. $300. Tues., May 23 at 7 p.m. Osteria Mozza, 6602 Melrose Ave.

No Kid Hungry series. Multi-wine paired dinner with Chef Michael Voltaggio and Duff Goldman $175. Tues., May 23. Call for time. Ink, 8360 Melrose Ave., #107.

Multi-wine paired dinner with Chef Ricardo Zarate, $175. Tues., May 30. Call for time. Rosaline, 8479 Melrose Ave.

Give Back. Partnered with Food Forward to create special flavors to highlight reuse, rescued and preserved food. Fri., May 26 to Thurs., June 29, hours vary. Salt & Straw, 240 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Sustainable Seafood Dinner. With Chef Michael Cimarusti. Tues., May 30, 6:30 p.m., Providence, 5955 Melrose Ave.

Visit lafoodbowl.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl).

Category: Entertainment