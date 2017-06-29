Children’s Chain luncheon helped hospital

MANY LOCALS attended the Children’s Chain benefit luncheon to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. At one of 20 pretty tables, from the left: Allison Hawley Simmons, Adriana Schmidt, Barbara Hawley, Elizabeth Fain LaBombard, Jennifer Fain, Meg Fain Jenkins, Katie Lowry Chang, Julia Stuart, Maureen Hawley, Erin Hawley Przybocki.

A group of 10 members of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles support group, Children’s Chain (“a chain is as strong as its weakest link”) organized a luncheon and fashion show to benefit the hospital at the end of May. The 59-year-old group’s event featured a talk by interior (and fashion) designer Mark D. Sikes.

LONGTIME RESIDENTS of Hancock Park and Windsor Square, and all related, are from left: Erin Hawley Przybocki, Allison Hawley Simmons, Barbara Hawley, and Maureen Hawley.

A large contingent of women from Greater Wilshire neighborhoods — from Park La Brea to Windsor Square — was on hand for the event, which took over the entirety of the large restaurant, Fig & Olive, on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. There still was room for Sikes to sign his new book, “Beautiful, All American Decorating and Style,” and there was room in the aisles for models to circulate during lunch to preview Sike’s spring collection for his MDS Stripes line with its hallmark blue and white stripes on fine cotton fabrics made in California.

FAMILY TIES: Dr. Rebecca Cannom Doessant, Dr. Phyllis Monroe Cannom and Hannah Cannom Moore.

Hostesses for the event, which raised additional funds for Children’s Hospital, were Children’s Chain members Lauren English, Meg Jenkins, Carlotta Keely, Elizabeth LaBombard, Anne Ziegler Manson, Kelly Meyer, Ellie Richardson, Lauren Scott, Kelley Terrazas, and Liz Young, almost half of whom either grew up and/or now live in the numerous Chronicle neighborhoods.

HANCOCK PARK friends and neighbors Cheryl Baker and Brooke Anderson.

NO STRIPES, but bright colors, adorn Pamela Clyne of Windsor Square and Ann Ronus of Hancock Park.

DESIGNER Mark D. Sikes answers questions about his recent book and his new spring MDS Stripes fashion collection.

 

 

